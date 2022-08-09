Knowle house fire: Fire crews rescue person and two dogs
- Published
A person and two dog have been rescued from a house fire in a city suburb.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews along with officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Downton Road, Knowle, Bristol, just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
Crews from Hicks Gate, Southmead, Temple and Bedminster fought the fire, which affected a two-storey home.
The cause of the fire is unknown and fire investigators remain at the scene, the service said.
"With all persons accounted for, six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, crews used five high pressure hose reels and three 45mm jets to extinguish the fire," said an Avon Fire and Rescue statement.
Three turntable ladders and thermal imaging cameras were also used, it added.
