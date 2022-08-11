Bristol care home breached human rights, report finds
- Published
A care home in Bristol has breached human rights and requires improvement.
Glebe Villa, a specialist unit for adults with learning disabilities, was found to be "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
In its report published on 5 August it found patients had not been treated in a "dignified and respectful way", which "placed people at risk of harm and breached their human rights".
The St George home was previously rated as being "good" in 2018.
The report said staff were "not always caring" and the home has now been placed in special measures.
One patient was physically restrained by three members of staff while they administered care, despite staff not having received appropriate training to carry out those measures, the report said.
It also highlighted how staff had not received proper training in dealing with people with diagnoses of dementia or other mental health conditions.
Other examples of poor standards included one patient being fed a hotdog despite being a pescatarian, as well as staff using derogatory, "inappropriate" language to speak about patients.
However, the report mentioned residents enjoyed attending the social groups available, and relatives were generally "happy with the care and support" provided.
The CQC is an independent public body that reviews and regulates hospitals and care homes in the UK.
It has the power to suspend or cancel registrations and can prosecute services that fail to make improvements.
Martin Clayton of Aston Care, the company responsible for running Glebe Villa, said: "We were totally shocked by this report as we have never received a bad report in 18 years".
Mr Clayton said they were "currently investigating the reasons behind the report and are working hard to rectify" the situation.