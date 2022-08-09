Claire Holland: Pub search for missing woman yields 'nothing significant'
Searches of a pub for a woman who went missing 10 years ago have failed to find anything significant, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The police force has been searching the Barrelhouse pub in Bristol as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Claire Holland.
The 32-year-old, from the Lawrence Weston area of the city, was last seen at about 23:15 BST on 6 June, 2012.
Police confirmed the search at the pub in Gordon Road, Clifton, had concluded.
Ms Holland was last seen leaving Seamus O'Donnell's pub in Bristol city centre, the day after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee weekend.
She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since, despite several mass searches and appeals for information.
"We'd like to reiterate that the tenants of the pub, both present and former, have no connection with our investigation into Claire's disappearance," said Det Supt Haskins.
"We'd like to thank the present owners for their co-operation and understanding while we carried out these essential enquiries," he added.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ms Holland and will face a three-week trial before a High Court judge beginning on 13 March 2023.
Darren Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has not entered a plea and was remanded in custody following an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 4 August.
A pre-trial preparation hearing is scheduled to be held at Bristol Crown Court on 14 November.
