Bristol parents with newborns 'abandoned' in pandemic
Families with newborn babies were "abandoned at a time of need" during the pandemic, health chiefs have admitted.
Bristol parents described their experiences as "pot luck", according to a new report.
Healthcare provider Sirona said the government's decision to reduce health visits for new parents was "wrong".
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said visiting services continued throughout the pandemic.
"In line with national guidelines contacts took place virtually at first, unless there was a clinical or safeguarding need to ensure children remain safe and protected," added a DHSC spokesperson.
They said health visitors also prioritised families not already in contact with services.
Healthwatch South Gloucestershire gathered accounts from 118 mothers in the area who gave birth between 2020 and 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Many parents said they felt unsupported with one saying they were suffering from depression and "felt abandoned".
Sirona's head of public health nursing Nikki Lawrence said: "We basically abandoned families at a time of need, and that decision will never, ever be taken again, from what I've been told."
Healthwatch projects officer Anna King said one in five women experienced a perinatal mental health problem.
Ms King explained: "Experiences were varied, good practice was in evidence but support was described as 'pot luck'."
Ms Lawrence, who is responsible for NHS health visitors in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG), said that 70% of the staff in health visiting were redeployed into adult services during the pandemic, leaving just 30% behind.
"So we concentrated on phoning families for antenatal contact, before the baby was born, and also for that new birth visit."
The DHSC spokesperson added: "Re-deployment of staff to support the pandemic was determined locally, however national guidance recommended health visiting services continued and were restored where there had been a pause."
The report made recommendations, like ensuring first-time appointments are in person, providing mandatory training in mental health for health visitors and giving clear explanations about the transition from midwifery care to health visiting.