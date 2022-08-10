Kill the bill: woman, 21, jailed for role in Bristol disorder
- Published
A woman has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for her role in serious disorder which followed a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Rose Lazarus, 21, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday after admitting to violent disorder.
The court heard she attacked officers and threw missiles at a police vehicle.
Det Supt James Riccio said Avon and Somerset Police "fully respect" the right to protest, but "aggression and violence are unacceptable".
Thousands of people gathered in Bristol city centre on 21 March last year to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but the protest turned violent later in the day outside Bridewell Police Station.
The court heard that Lazarus, from Bishopston, Bristol, attacked a line of officers over a sustained period of time, pushing and hitting against shields, and forcefully kicking out on multiple occasions.
She was also seen to throw missiles at a police vehicle, the court was told.
Meanwhile, two other people have also appeared in court in connection with the disorder.
Sidney Barnes, 22, has been given a 12-month community order after admitting to assaulting an emergency worker.
Barnes, from Lewes, East Sussex, was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work and £250 costs at Bristol Crown Court on 5 August.
Christopher Hind, 38, of Horfield, Bristol, appeared in court on Monday to admit a charge of violent disorder and is due to be sentenced on 8 September.
Det Supt Riccio said: "Three more people have now ultimately admitted their behaviour on the night of 21 March last year was criminal.
"Their admissions of guilt may well be a result of the compelling evidence investigators have gathered against them, but I also hope it is because they have come to realise their actions went too far."
Avon and Somerset Police said 20 people had now been jailed for a combined total of 75 years and 11 months for their role in the riots.
