Complaint made over Bristol councillor's 'fascists' comment
A Conservative councillor is being investigated for allegedly likening women's rights campaigners to "fascists".
Richard Eddy is accused of breaching Bristol City Council's member code of conduct during a debate on the future of city's strip clubs on 28 July.
Mr Eddy said that he was aware there has been a "rather absurd complaint" over "legitimate comments I made".
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said they could not comment.
An initial assessment of the complaint will be made before the monitoring officer decides whether a formal investigation is required.
The complaint refers to comments Mr Eddy made during a licensing committee meeting where members voted by 10-1 against a ban on sexual entertainment venues (SEVs).
He said: "I do fear that actually part of this has not been that there is actually demand [for a nil cap on SEVs] out there in the city we represent but because of pandering to organisations like the Fawcett Society who - fascist-like - are actually trying to stamp down on activities they dislike."
Labour councillor Philippa Hulme, told the meeting: "I don't know if I heard this correctly that councillor Eddy referred to the Fawcett Society as being like fascists.
"If so...I think that's unacceptable," she added.
Mr Eddy responded by saying: "I actually said, 'like fascist organisations they seem to be actually seeking to stamp out views they disapprove of', and that's my concern."
A complainant, who has asked to remain anonymous, has alleged Mr Eddy's comments breach the member code of conduct, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Eddy said he could not comment on the specifics of the complaint as it is under investigation but added that it was a "crying shame that some members of the 'woke' brigade are terrified of free speech".
It comes a short time after a long-running dispute was resolved over comments Mr Eddy made in a council meeting 18 months ago, which prompted a formal investigation and threat of libel action by two senior officers.
