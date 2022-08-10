Bristol Balloon Fiesta: No fireworks due to 'significant' fire risk
Organisers of the Bristol Balloon Fiesta have cancelled its firework displays due to dry conditions at Ashton Court Estate.
The event has also asked visitors not to bring barbecues or camping stoves to the site to reduce the risk of fires.
Temperatures are set to reach 35C in Bristol over the weekend.
The event's chair, Chris Allcock, said fireworks "present a significant risk because of the wide firing range and potential for fallout to cause a fire".
The firework displays were due to take place after Thursday and Saturday's night glows. The nightglows, where balloon burners are illuminated in time to music, will still happen as normal.
"As organisers we are having to take a number of precautions for the safety of our customers and the protection of our beautiful home at Ashton Court," added Mr Allcock.
He said the team were putting "a number of additional fire precautions" in place to ensure they can operate safely during the extreme weather.
Visitors are also being asked to leave their dogs at home as there is limited shade onsite.
There will be water refill points across the event so people can bring their own water bottles.
More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the free, four day event.
