Bristol Balloon Fiesta returns with first mass ascent

Hot air balloons take to the sky
For the first time in three years, the first morning ascent is under way at Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Balloons have taken to the skies above Bristol as the International Balloon Fiesta returns in full force after three years.

Fans were up early to see the famous balloons as they set off from Ashton Court shortly after 06:30 BST.

The fiesta is entering its second day and the ascent comes after Thursday evening's flight was called off due to "unpredictable wind conditions".

More than 100 hot air balloons are expected to take flight over four days.

It was a fabulous morning for the mass ascent
The first balloons lifted off shortly after 06:30 BST

Organisers hosted Fiesta Flypasts in previous years when mass gatherings were discouraged due to the pandemic.

While in 2019, the mass ascents were cancelled due to bad weather.

More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the free, four-day event.

Crowds were up early to see the balloons take off
Pilots have been pumping the flames like they have never been away
People have headed to their favourite spots across the city to catch a glimpse of the balloons, including at Bedminster Down
Up, up and away...

