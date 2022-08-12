Warning over disposable BBQs after grassfire near M32
A council has reiterated the dangers of using disposable barbecues during the current dry conditions following a large grass fire near a city landmark.
The blaze in front of the The Dower House near the M32 in Bristol covered 150 metres by 100 metres at its height.
Bristol City Council said the current weather posed a "serious risk of grassland fire".
These fires can "spread easily, damage property and put life at risk", said a council spokesperson.
Their warning follows a plea by the fire service to "not use disposable barbecues or light any kind of deliberate fire" after the Dower House fire was extinguished.
"There are easy ways to prevent these fires, and one quick way is by not using barbecues in Bristol's parks," said the council spokesperson.
They added: "There are plenty of other ways to enjoy parks and food out and about without endangering the lives of others."
The council also urged people to take their litter home with them.
"Rubbish can help fires spread, and glass left on the grass in the heat can catch alight and spread quickly."
