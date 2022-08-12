'Man' seen being put into car in was a manikin
- Published
A police investigation after a "man" was seen being put in the boot of a car has stopped after it emerged the figure was actually a manikin.
Gloucestershire police said urgent enquiries had been taking place following the incident on the A48 in Blakeney on Wednesday.
Several people had come forward as witnesses to what they thought might be a kidnapping.
The realistic-looking figure is used for water-rescue training.
Officers were alerted to the "incident" involving the manikin on Wednesday morning.
The identification was confirmed when officers received a call from a company called Extreme Simulations, which designs and creates realistic training manikins, said Gloucestershire Police.
"Officers would like to thank the caller who reported the incident which was a call made with good intent, and for those who came forward with information following the appeal," the force added.
