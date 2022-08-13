Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Perfect conditions for second ascent
More balloons have taken off in perfect weather conditions for the Bristol Balloon Fiesta second mass ascent.
Organisers opened Ashton Court to spectators at an earlier time of 05:00 BST due to Friday's high demand.
About 85 hot-air balloons took flight on Saturday morning. Many of the pilots said they were eager to take off after Friday night's ascent was cancelled.
Bristol Balloon Fiesta chairman Chris Allcock said he was "relieved" to get the balloons in the air.
"All the same effort goes in whether we fly or not but we do feel deflated when we don't fly," he said.
"But today, Thunderbirds are go."
