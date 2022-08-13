Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Perfect conditions for second ascent

Bristol Balloon FiestaJess Siggers
Pilots and their teams set up their balloons as the sun rose

More balloons have taken off in perfect weather conditions for the Bristol Balloon Fiesta second mass ascent.

Organisers opened Ashton Court to spectators at an earlier time of 05:00 BST due to Friday's high demand.

About 85 hot-air balloons took flight on Saturday morning. Many of the pilots said they were eager to take off after Friday night's ascent was cancelled.

Bristol Balloon Fiesta chairman Chris Allcock said he was "relieved" to get the balloons in the air.

"All the same effort goes in whether we fly or not but we do feel deflated when we don't fly," he said.

"But today, Thunderbirds are go."

Jess Siggers
Many pilots were eager to fly after Friday night's ascent was cancelled
A few final checks were made before they got given the green light
Jess Siggers
Thousands of people looked on
The balloons looked beautiful in the rising sun
Jess Siggers
Beth Whelan
The organisers were happy everything went to plan on Saturday morning
A balloon silhouetted against the morning sun
People in the balloons were treated to some of the best views of Bristol

.

More on this story

Related Topics