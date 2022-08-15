Seven vehicles damaged in Bristol in suspected arson
Police are appealing for witnesses after seven vehicles were damaged in a fire thought to have been started deliberately.
Officers were called to a fire on Barton Hill Road and Queen Ann Road in Bristol early on Sunday morning.
It is believed some of the vehicles, including vans and cars, were deliberately set on fire, though others were damaged as the fires spread.
There have been no reports of anyone being injured.
Avon and Somerset Police has urged anyone who was in the area between 02:30 and 03:00 BST on Sunday 14 August, or who could offer dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area at the time, to contact them.
"You'll see an increased police presence in the area in the next couple of days as officers carry out house-to-house and other enquiries," the force added.
