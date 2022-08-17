David Attenborough reveals 'astonishing' British Isles in BBC series
Sir David Attenborough claims the "astonishing scenery" of the British Isles matches anything he has seen around the world, ahead of a new show.
The 96-year-old will present Wild Isles, a five-part natural history series, partly filmed in Wiltshire.
The team behind the programme said their aim was to inspire people to protect nature for future generations.
Filmed over three years, the BBC One series will explain the challenges nature faces.
Sir David said: "In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.
"I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there, are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels."
The series will show mayfly hatching on a river in Wiltshire; blue fin tuna gathering off the coast of Cornwall; black grouse and hen harriers courting in the Cairngorms; red deer stags rutting in one of Ireland's wildest corners; foxes hunting rabbits at night; and a bee that rides a broomstick in Dorset.
'Eye-opening celebration'
Jack Bootle, head of commissioning, science and natural history, said: "The multi-award winning team at Silverback are creating an eye-opening celebration of British and Irish wildlife that has to be seen to be believed."
The series is co-produced by The Open University, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: "The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world - we need to change that."
The series will capture the British and Irish countryside using aerial photography, and motion controlled time-lapse photography will highlight the passing seasons.
It will also feature gulls stealing fish from puffins off Northumberland and wild horses battling for access to females in Cambridgeshire.