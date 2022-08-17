Bristol Gig-goer 'Big Jeff' reveals house fire details to help others
A well-known Bristol gig-goer has revealed the details of the house fire which left him with severe burns to help protect others.
Jeff Johns, known as Big Jeff, has made "amazing progress" and has been moved to Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, to continue his recovery.
A fire broke out at his Bristol home in June and he was initally treated at a specialist burns unit in Swansea.
Mr Johns wants to raise awareness of how to deal with fires and save lives.
His family and art manager, Lee Dodds, said in a joint statement: "Jeff is now able to walk with a frame and feed himself.
"The fire team who rescued him did an incredible job and we are so grateful to them and to the neighbours who called them. It most certainly saved Jeff's life.
"As a result he is able to tell his story, to try and protect others."
Mr Johns went to a gig in Bristol and when he returned home to cook his shirt caught alight on the gas hob, his family said.
This resulted in a flash fire as the flames quickly spread on his clothing.
He ran to his bathroom to get under the shower to cool himself, but now wants people to know if their clothes catch fire, they should "stop, drop and roll."
"If he had known what to do then he would have been less injured. Stop, drop and roll is such a simple mantra and fire safety just isn't spoken about enough," his family added.
"If we can make a difference to one person's life, then that would be an amazing result."
Sarah Hopper, the firefighter first on the scene at the incident, said: "Although he was in a terrifying situation, Jeff was an absolute legend.
"He stayed calm and listened to what we were telling him.
"We are really pleased he's able to help us to send a message to Bristol and beyond of what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation. Stop, drop and roll."
Mr Johns and his family are working with the Blue Watch team at Bristol's Temple Fire Station to raise awareness of fire safety in the home.