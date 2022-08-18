Bristol church closed over fears for unstable spire
- Published
A church dating back to the 14th Century has closed as a precaution over fears for its unstable spire.
There has been a St John's Church in Bristol city centre for 700 years.
Its closure was a temporary measure while structural investigations were carried out, the Church Conservation Trust said.
"We are working with contractors and specialists to ensure we can raise the necessary funds to make the repairs and to [re]open the church," it added.
"We understand this may be disappointing to visitors," it continued.
"Following a period of monitoring, we have become concerned about the structural stability of the top of the spire and we are therefore conducting further investigation to identify causes and the best approach to the repairs."
A date for reopening has not been given.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk