Gloucester Road: Bristol project captures 40 years of street life
By Osob Elmi
BBC News
- Published
A student has captured a street's "vibrant" history in an online photography project.
In 2021, Rea Sachdeva's friend discovered photos of independent businesses on Bristol's Gloucester Road from the 1970s.
The images inspired Ms Sachdeva to create a photo project titled Stories of Gloucester Road.
"Everyday the road was brimming with colour and I wanted to capture that," Ms Sachdeva said.
Over two days, she captured 45 shops to recreate the photographs from the 1970s that her friend Lucas Arthur found.
She said it showed Gloucester Road was "40 years different, but still as vibrant".
"Living so close to Gloucester Road has been so magical for me, every day I'm in awe of how much life and character it contains," she said.
"The diversity on this road is like no other and it truly is Bristol's gem."
Gloucester Road is often referred to as Europe's longest independent high street, and is known for its "quirky" shops, cafes and galleries.
"I have developed local relationships and seeing the effort and passion behind the multiple shops and restaurants motivates me to buy independently as much as I can.
"The business owners have a passion for what they do and you can see that, I hope community members and alike can continue to keep Gloucester Road's independent spirit alive.
"The theme of the pictures I took are timelessness to replicate the vibrant spirit of 40 years ago," she added.