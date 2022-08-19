'Relentless' vandalism puts Bristol e-bike scheme on hold
An electric bicycle scheme in Bristol has been put on hold due to "extensive and relentless" levels of vandalism.
The Big Issue launched the project in February with a fleet of more than 400 e-bikes, but that number has been halved due to them being damaged.
It said efforts to overcome the problems have been unsuccessful.
"We have more e-bikes destroyed in Bristol in one week than in all our facilities combined anywhere else in the world," said a spokesperson.
"It is disappointing that the actions of a minority of people means we are left with no choice but to pause the current scheme," they added.
The Big Issue said it had made changes to the design of the e-bikes and tried to work alongside the police and the city council to address the vandalism, but levels had not reduced.
Bristol was chosen as the city to launch the bike hire scheme due to its "green credentials and aspirations" with plans to then roll it out across the country.
It aimed to encourage sustainable and affordable travel around the city and create job opportunities and training for long-term unemployed people.
The Big Issue said it hoped it would be a temporary decision and that it would be possible to resume the scheme in future.
"It is clear to us that if this issue is not fixed with our e-bikes, Bristol will be a no-go zone for all providers looking to introduce e-bike options," the spokesperson added.
