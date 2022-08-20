Rail strike: West services and stations face severe disruption
- Published
Transport officials have warned strike action at the weekend will cause severe disruptions.
Great Western Railway (GWR) services will be unable to operate across many routes on Saturday with knock-on effects on Sunday.
It said key stations including Bristol Temple Meads would be closed.
Passengers have been advised to find alternative means of travel on Saturday and Sunday, and to only travel if absolutely necessary.
Network Rail said only about 20% of Britain's rail network would be open and some parts of the country would have no trains at all.
No rail services will operate on the following West of England routes on Saturday:
- No trains will operate in/out of Bristol Temple Meads
- Between Bristol Temple Meads to Swindon
- Between Bristol and Gloucester
- Between Bristol and Taunton
- TransWilts line (trains will only operate non-stop between Swindon and Westbury)
- Severn Beach line (Bristol Temple Meads-Severn Beach)
- South Cotswolds line (Cheltenham Spa-Swindon)
- Worcester/Gloucester
On Sunday services are expected to be disrupted and busier than normal.
GWR said its refund policy and Book with Confidence policy remained in place.
