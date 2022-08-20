'Inappropriate' Bristol tower block plans set to be refused
"Inappropriate" plans for tower blocks, up to 11 storeys high, are set to be refused.
The Donard Homes application for 221 flats, at the former Bart Ingredients factory in Bedminster, will go before councillors on 24 August.
Planning officers have advised them to reject the proposals.
If the committee agrees, it would mark the first victory for campaigners trying to protect the views of Totterdown's famous coloured houses.
More than 5,000 people have signed a petition, set up by Totterdown Residents Environmental and Social Action group (TRESA), against what they call "inappropriate" tower blocks that would block the escarpment's panorama at Pylle Hill.
The Donard Homes' plans include two 11-storey buildings and a third seven-floor block, as well as a separate scheme for 900 homes and a 22-storey high-rise next to the railway line near Bath Road.
The plans are the first to come forward in the Mead Street regeneration area, where Bristol City Council has earmarked a new neighbourhood with 1,500 homes.
'Concrete canyon'
But planning officers say the design and living environment for the Bedminster site, which also include shops and cafes, would be "poor", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Their report says about 350 objections have been received, including concerns they would look like a "concrete canyon, and would be soulless and an eyesore".
This is despite the developer amending the designs last month to reduce the number of homes from 244 to 221, of which 30 per cent would be affordable.
The report said: "Officers acknowledge the scheme will deliver identifiable benefits but have concluded these will not outweigh the level of harm.
"Overall, it is considered the quality of the living accommodation on this site would be compromised."
It said occupiers would have a "poor living environment" and the design quality was also poor.
