Tewkesbury water park hosts camp for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
Ukrainian children have been enjoying a holiday camp specifically for refugees from the war-torn country.
About 120 eight to 16 year-olds took part in activities including raft building and kayaking at Croft Farm Water Park in Gloucestershire.
The week-long camp was organised by the charity Love Bristol.
"I'm just so happy that I have this moment in my life. I think I'll have many, many memories," said 15-year-old Vladelna.
"Some of the children have not smiled or laughed in so long," said Rachel Molano from the charity.
"Just to see them here smiling, laughing, having the best time is really heart-warming," she added.
Love Bristol staff spent six months in Poland from the start of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping refugees reach the UK.
"We connected with Oxygen Ukraine over there who run kids camps and we decided to help put one on here for the refugee children that are here," added Ms Molano.
The week at the water park, in Tewkesbury, was funded by a Go Fund Me page, church donations and a "significant discount" from Croft Farm Water Park. The children were also charged £25 each to attend.
"I think it's very good after a bad period in our lives," said Mats,16.
Andrii, 16, said the camp showed young people who had moved to the UK from Ukraine, that "they're not alone".
"There is a lot, a lot of people like them," he added.
"I really love it. I've met a lot of people and I'm just so happy that I have this moment in my life. I think I'll have many, many memories," added Vladelna, 15.
"They love being with other Ukrainians, not having to speak English for a week, and they're just having the best time," added Ms Molano.
