Bristol family and friends celebrate life of Roy Hackett MBE

Roy Hackett
Mr Hackett was born in Jamaica and was appointed an MBE in 2020

Friends and family of the civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett have been celebrating his life.

One of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott, Mr Hackett died earlier this month at the age of 93.

People gathered at the Malcolm X centre in St Pauls, Bristol on Friday night.

Described as a "humble freedom fighter", Mr Hackett successfully campaigned to overturn a ban by the Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.

Mr Hackett was also the co-founder of the Commonwealth Coordinated Committee which set up the St Paul's Carnival in 1968.

Ms Serwah said it was "very difficult to ignore the contributions and presence of someone like Roy

Family friend Jendayi Serwah said Mr Hackett had been "consistent for decades in his contribution to the community".

"His role... was a key indicator of what we needed to be doing to stand on his shoulders to achieve justice," she added.

"He was a very happy man, he was a very proud and humble Jamaican," said Lawrence Hoo

Poet Lawrence Hoo said Mr Hackett "would most definitely have been taken aback" by the celebrations.

Friends and family gathered for food, drinks and speeches

Former professional cricketer David 'Syd' Lawrence, president of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, said Mr Hackett was "a great example to the kids today that you never give up the struggle".

The wake for Mr Hackett, who was an avid cricket fan, will be held at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club in September.

David 'Syd' Lawrence said Mr Hackett and his contemporaries "should be held as heroes"

