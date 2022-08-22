Broadmead West turns to art installation to entice shoppers back
- Published
A publicly funded exhibition has been installed in Bristol help attract more shoppers.
Overstory features two large canopies suspended over Broadmead West and was inspired by trees, the artists said.
Artists Ivan Morison and Heather Pea were commissioned by a local charity, the Natural History Consortium.
Their installation mimics the shade of tree canopies, they said and was funded as part of a £4.7m government high streets recovery and renewal programme.
As part of the project, people are invited to take part in activities such as a tree trail across 20 different shops to explore each store and find out more information about 20 trees.
The exhibition runs until 30 August.