Broadmead West turns to art installation to entice shoppers back

Canopy suspended over Broadmead WestPaul Blakemore
The artists said they hoped the artwork would highlight the importance of trees in the city

A publicly funded exhibition has been installed in Bristol help attract more shoppers.

Overstory features two large canopies suspended over Broadmead West and was inspired by trees, the artists said.

Artists Ivan Morison and Heather Pea were commissioned by a local charity, the Natural History Consortium.

Their installation mimics the shade of tree canopies, they said and was funded as part of a £4.7m government high streets recovery and renewal programme.

The Natural History Consortium
The exhibition aims to bring more visitors to Broadmead shopping quarter
The Natural History Consortium
People can take part in activities as part of the exhibition

As part of the project, people are invited to take part in activities such as a tree trail across 20 different shops to explore each store and find out more information about 20 trees.

The exhibition runs until 30 August.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics