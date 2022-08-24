Two arrested after boy, 17, stabbed in Bristol

Police asked for anyone who saw the stabbing or has information to call 101

Two people have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at about 19:00 BST in Marksbury Road, Bristol.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed to the scene. Two people were later arrested at a property in south Bristol and were in police custody on Tuesday night.

The victim is currently in hospital being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

