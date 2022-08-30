Meal box project aims to address Bristol's food inequality
By Steve Mather
A food project that provides meals for disadvantaged young people is looking to grow after moving into its new home.
Melanie Vaxevanakis set up The Mazi Project in Bristol in February 2021 to address food inequality in the city.
It now supports more than 50 people aged 16-24 through its meal boxes and has moved into a new space in North Street, Bedminster.
"We try to add all the little things that make people feel really special," said Ms Vaxevanakis.
The 25-year-old began fundraising to launch the venture while on furlough and said that it was about giving everyone access to good food.
"I've always been an activist and passionate about social justice, and I wanted to take it further," she said.
Ms Vaxevanakis said food was a big part of her childhood and Bristol had a rich food culture, but not everyone had the opportunity to enjoy it.
"I grew up in Athens where food is a big part of the culture.
"The sharing of food and the whole dinner-table experience of eating together is not something that everyone has done before," she added.
The first meal boxes were sent out to 15 young people on 31 March 2021.
It has provided almost 3,000 meal boxes and close to 7,000 single meals.
"I always want to be helping more and feel that's not enough," said Ms Vaxevanakis.
Young people in need of support are referred to the project via charities and Bristol City Council.
This includes care leavers, people recovering from homelessness, refugees and asylum seekers.
The group also provides recipes, arranges cooking events and offers routes into employment.
"We do a lot of cooking events and try to tackle the food disparity by giving people the skills and ingredients to cook for themselves," said Ms Vaxevanakis.
The Mazi Project was originally based at the Pony Bistro, but Ms Vaxevanakis said having a home of its own would bring many benefits.
"We have a permanent space of our own, making it easier to store our food and ingredients.
"Being in the street makes us more visible and accessible to new volunteers and helps get us introduced to more chefs.
"It feels more settled," she added.
