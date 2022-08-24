Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed.
Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises.
A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had also been subjected to loud music, arguments and dog faeces being thrown into their gardens.
The order was granted at Bristol Magistrates Court.
Avon and Somerset Police's antisocial behaviour coordinator, Antony Lodge, said: "Not only have neighbours been subjected to the use of drugs in their neighbourhood, they have also been kept awake by the loud music coming from 252 Whitchurch Lane.
"They have felt intimidated by the constant flow of people coming to buy drugs from the property, with one resident saying they were considering moving home if the problem was not resolved."
Mr Lodge added that a number of warnings, interventions and offers of support had been made to the tenant living in the property before the order was sought.
