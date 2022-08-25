Bristol: Reggae orchestra launches Windrush Choir
An orchestra has celebrated the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence from the UK by launching a Windrush choir.
Bristol Reggae Orchestra recently launched the Windrush Reggae Choir, led by voice coach Gena Rose.
The six-month project will learn from the Windrush generation and their descendants, using funding from the government's Windrush Day Grant Fund.
Ms Rose said the singers were "absolutely brilliant".
The choir is one of 35 projects across England given a share of £500,000 to deliver projects which commemorate the history and contributions of the Windrush generation to British culture.
