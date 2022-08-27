Plans for hundreds of Bristol flats approved
Plans for hundreds of new flats in Bristol have been given the go ahead.
Bristol City Council has granted permission for 221 apartments built between York Street and Mead Street in the city.
It comes after fire safety concerns led to major design changes to the plan, which includes two 11-storey blocks.
Some residents have said building the flats would obstruct views of landmark Totterdown properties, taking away the "soul and charm" of the area.
A total of 30% of the flats will be classed as affordable housing, the council says.
Housing need addressed
Jonathan Bethel, from POD Architects, said the building design ensured there are still views to Totterdown escarpment's colourful properties, but they "can't build much in this particular location without impacting on those views".
Concerns over the number of windows, lighting and ventilation also led to planning officers calling for revisions in the flats' design.
The Health and Safety Executive had also taken issue with the original design because one block had only a single escape staircase, which goes against fire safety standards.
Councillors said the need for housing outweighed the issues with the designs before approving it in a meeting on Wednesday 24, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The apartments could have their designs changed without a new planning application being made to address fire safety issues, according to council planning officers.