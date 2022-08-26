Sergeant Lee Cocking cleared in police car sex misconduct hearing
A former police officer has been cleared of misconduct after being accused of having sex with a vulnerable woman while on duty.
Ex-Sgt Lee Cocking was giving the woman a lift home after she had been thrown out of a Weston-super-Mare nightclub on Christmas Eve 2017.
He was cleared of criminal charges in 2021 but Avon and Somerset Police took him to a police misconduct hearing.
Mr Cocking denied wrongdoing, saying the woman forced herself on him.
The former sergeant, who retired from the force on medical grounds in July, was accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour for police officers in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct, which could have amounted to gross misconduct if proven.
The panel found all the charges were not proven.
Sgt 'was the victim'
The incident took place in the early hours of Christmas Eve 2017 after the woman had been ejected from the Skinny Dippers nightspot.
Mr Cocking, 41, told the panel he had offered to take her home in an attempt to prevent further trouble.
He said he felt "numb" and unable to call for help when she straddled him in his parked police car.
It had "not been possible to resist" the woman's advances, he added, and said he had been the victim of a sexual assault.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, declined to take part in the hearing.
