Payment exemptions for Bristol Clean Air Zone extended
- Published
An exemption period for paying Clean Air Zone fees in Bristol city centre has been extended.
The mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees confirmed the city's Clean Air Zone will come into force on 28 November.
Three quarters of drivers will not be affected but those that are may be able to seek a payment exemption from the council, lasting until March 2023.
Mr Rees said: "Every small change will make a big difference to your health and to the health of others."
Bristol City Council has secured £42m alongside the extension to help "the most deprived households" cope with the upcoming changes.
Thousands of people have applied for financial support ahead of the launch which has been delayed multiple times.
The maximum grant for cars is £1,500 and £4,500 for vans.
As well as financial aid, the council will offer free bike and e-bike trials, cycle training, VOI e-Scooter credit, bus tickets and planning sessions with travel experts to help people explore all their options for their regular journeys.
Mr Rees said: "Many people will need more time to prepare for the zone which is why we're offering temporary exemptions to help make this change easier.
"These offers are a great opportunity for people in Bristol to try out new ways of travelling that are better for their health, wellbeing and the environment too.
"Anyone who lives or works in Bristol is eligible to receive the free offers and can apply on our website now."
The Clean Air Zone will only target and charge the most polluting vehicles in the city in an attempt to reduce air pollution levels.
Money received through the scheme will be reinvested into the city.
The mayor has said that Bristol will be compliant with legal pollution limits by the end of 2023.
