Bristol's SWU FM radio station closes due to rising costs
A popular underground radio station has closed due to "massive" hikes in maintenance costs.
SWU FM launched in October 2020 as a youth-led community radio station with a focus on Bristol's dance music scene.
It announced on 31 August via social media that it would cease broadcasting and close the following day.
"Recent risings costs and massive energy bill increases have made it impossible for us to continue," the management tweeted.
DJ A for Alpha, who hosted a show on the station, said the news was "gutting" as SWU had "united Bristol's underground dance music scene like never before".
She said: "All of a sudden it was like all the corners of the city's scene were connected which led to more collaborations, really exciting events and long-term working relationships."
SWU had a dedicated fanbase with a rapidly-rising following on social media.
The station aimed to offer something it felt others did not, with a focus on urban, electronic and dance music genres, while supporting local artists and projects.
Well-known DJs such as Eats Everything presented regularly on SWU with guests including Fat Boy Slim and DJ Zinc popping by for interviews.
"SWU launched in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak and took heavy financial losses in this period," said the management.
They said "against the odds" they had managed to "survive various lockdowns, navigate restrictions and stabilise" but the rising cost of living had forced them to close.
"We want to thank you all for your contributions and support in enabling us to create 23 months of great radio," they added.
Bristol's night-time economy advisor said she was "devastated", calling the station "an essential hub for Bristol-born dance music" and "a lifeline for the music community in Bristol".
"It brought so many people together from across the music spectrum," Carly Heath added.
