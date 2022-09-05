First whiskey distilled in Bristol for 80 years
The first whiskey to be distilled in a city in around 80 years has gone on sale.
Circumstance Distillery in Whitehall, Bristol, has released its inaugural single grain whiskey.
Its release is the first since the city's last distillery was destroyed during World War Two, according to the firm's co-founder Liam Hirt.
He said the industry was currently enjoying a "boom" much like gin did several years ago.
He said that he became interested in England "fledgling" whiskey industry around four years ago and started making plans to create a distillery.
"Sales go up annually," he told BBC Radio Bristol.
"It is a huge industry. It is obviously dominated by Scotch and the American whiskeys.
"But the new territories, like England, Wales [and] Australia, they are making some excellent whiskeys that are going to be taking a larger portion of that market."
Contrary to popular belief, he said that many whiskeys are "light and fruity" - the polar opposite of the heavily-peated malts which he claimed put many people off the drink.
Mr Hirt said Bristol - along with several other English cities - once had a thriving sector producing the alcoholic drink.
The drink is not the first whiskey the firm has produced but is the first it is releasing, he revealed.
He said that by law it must spend three years and a day in a cask.
The drink has been aged in an ex-bourbon cask for 37 months to produce 500 bottles.
Around 80% of these have already been allocated and the rest are being sold via the firm's website.
