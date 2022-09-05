Cycle path plans could 'significantly improve' Bristol centre
A new cycle path is at the centre of a major redesign within a city.
Plans show the two-way cycling lane will run along Bristol Bridge, joining an existing path on Baldwin Street.
Bristol Cycling tweeted support for the scheme saying it would "significantly improve the area... providing safe walking and cycling space".
Traffic on Bristol Bridge would be reduced from three lanes to two, while pavements around the junction would be made wider.
"Bristol Bridge is an important junction in the city centre, with key walking, cycling and vehicle routes converging on one of the main access points over the floating harbour," the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), quoting a Bristol City Council cabinet report, said.
The cabinet noted that a decision to restrict general through traffic in August 2020 to improve air quality and allow bus prioritisation had "dramatically changed" traffic flows in the area.
Bristol Bridge has temporarily reopened to all traffic while work takes place on the currently closed Redcliffe Bridge.
A full business case will be signed off by Bristol City Council's cabinet on Tuesday.
