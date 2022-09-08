Spennylympics finalists in JustGiving fundraising awards
- Published
A couple who completed 102 Olympic events to raise more than £155,000 for charity have been named as finalists for a national award.
Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates took on the feat during the 17 days of the Tokyo Olympics in memory of Mr Bates' brother, Spencer, who died in 2011 of motor neurone disease.
They are amongst the final three nominated as Fundraising Team of the Year at the JustGiving Awards.
Miss Nichols said it was a "privilege".
The Bristol University medical student and Mr Bates, from Abingdon in Oxfordshire, had initially set a goal to raise £10,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Miss Nichols, 22, said: "We're so excited to be nominated for such a huge award, and for it to be for the Fundraising Team of the Year really encompasses what a massive team effort the Spennylympics was."
Miss Nichols said that when the couple set out to do the challenge they thought the original target of £10,000 was "a lot".
"We knew it would be hard but we thought people would have a bit of a laugh then it all suddenly started going crazy," she said.
"We were on TV in over 50 countries in the end which was a massive surprise."
The pair received an MBE last year which Miss Nichols called "unbelievable".
The student, who is in her fourth year studying medicine, said the messages people left on the platform while they were preparing and doing the events were "so motivating".
She said Spencer, who died aged 49, would have been "so proud" of everything they had achieved and the focus they had been able to bring to the "amazing" work the MND Association do.
"He was so passionate about raising money. He was a drummer and they [his band] raised thousands through that," she said.
"He would have been really proud of the legacy his fundraising has carried on to years after his passing."
Award nominations close on Sunday and the winners will be announced at the JustGiving Awards in October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk