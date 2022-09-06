Bradley Stoke: 24-hour McDonald's given approval despite objections
An application to open a McDonald's overnight has been approved despite local opposition branding it a "disaster in the making".
The fast food giant can now operate all hours at its Willow Brook Shopping Centre site in Bradley Stoke.
Locals said there would be "no respite" from anti-social behaviour that could be caused by the drive-through.
South Gloucestershire Council licensing sub-committee approved the application on 6 September.
Back in July, solicitors acting on behalf of the fast food chain submitted a licence application to operate between 23:00 and 05:00 BST, which would essentially then give it permission to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
'Serious' concerns
The council had already refused planning permission in 2019 but this was overturned by a government inspector on appeal the following year.
In total, 37 objections were made to the council ahead of the meeting.
They raised "serious" concerns about the impact on nearby houses in terms of traffic, pollution, wildlife, littering and noise.
One objector said: "The potential negative impacts and concerns for local residents is immense". Another said it is "ridiculous" that locals will have to deal with the "noise, the smell - everyday" while another said it was a "disaster in the making".
Another added: "As the new building is completed we can all see what we feared - a monstrous disturbance to our community with a mix of traffic, smell, noise and litter set to plague nearby residents and our wonderful nature reserve.
"The smell will never end. At least airports close at night to give residents some peace."
No concerns were raised about the application by Environmental Health teams, Trading Standards or Avon and Somerset Police.
