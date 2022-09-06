High value Grayson Perry artwork stolen from Bristol gallery
A valuable piece of art created by Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry has been stolen from a gallery.
The limited-edition ceramic titled 'Alien Baby' was stolen from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton Arcade, Bristol.
Grayson Perry CBE RA is an English contemporary artist known for his ceramic vases and tapestries.
Two men were seen in the area where the 27cm tall piece was displayed and police believe it was taken between 13:15 and 13:26 BST on 30 August.
Avon and Somerset Police said: "One of these men is described as white, in his thirties, of slim build, with dark facial hair.
"He was wearing a camouflage-pattern baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket, with a blue V-neck shirt underneath, as well as dark joggers and white trainers."
The artwork is thought to be worth a five-figure sum and an exhibition of art chosen by Grayson Perry and guest celebrities during season two of the hit TV series, Grayson's Art Club was recently on display at Bristol Museum.
