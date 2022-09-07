Watershed in Bristol cancels parent and baby screenings after complaint
- Published
A cinema has temporarily cancelled special screenings for parents and carers after a complaint the films were not suitable for children.
The Watershed in Bristol hosts weekly 'Cinebabies' days, aimed at adults with children who are under one-year-old.
But Bristol City Council said it had received a complaint about the types of film shown, resulting in the venue being forced to cancel the sessions.
The Watershed said it had been providing the screenings for 15 years.
The independent cinema said the screenings enable parents and carers to see the latest releases "in the safe knowledge that their babies can cry, play and babble without worrying other cinema-goers".
'Sympathetic'
It added that to accommodate the baby part - "as they are not watching the film" - they show the films with the volume lower and the lights brighter to create a more relaxed atmosphere.
A complaint was lodged from one person that the Watershed's programme involved showing films certified as 15 or 18 with children there, the council said.
In a statement Watershed said: "Whilst the licensing authority are sympathetic to the intention of the Cinebabies screenings in giving new parents access to the full range of our film programme, the licensing is directly linked to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) system.
"This means at present we are only able to show 12A (or under) certificate films for Cinebabies whilst we continue conversations and discussions around what we can do to resolve this matter.
"Unfortunately none of our current films are lower than a 15 certificate which is why we are unable to present a Cinebabies screening this week."
'Council responsibility'
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: "The council has a responsibility of granting and enforcing the licences of venues such as Watershed.
"Following receipt of a compliant about the screening of 15 and 18 rated films with children present, officers have asked Watershed to review the British Board of Film Classification recommendations for such films to ensure they comply with their licence conditions.
"Any decisions taken on the Cinebabies screenings have been taken by management at the Watershed."
The Watershed said it is working on finding a way forward by asking for people to share their thoughts and opinions.
