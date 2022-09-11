Bristol knitting group pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
- Published
A group of knitters who created Queen Elizabeth II's likeness out of wool to mark her 70 years on the throne has spoken of their sadness at her death.
Residents of Stoke Gifford Retirement Village spent nearly 200 hours knitting the 81cm (32in) high model.
They received a letter from Buckingham Palace in mid-August informing them the Queen was "touched" by their creation.
"The residents were over the moon she had written to them," organiser Natasheya Archer said.
"We were hoping that the Queen would see it, and when the letter arrived they were so shocked," she added.
The residents from Bristol started their creation in June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and even knitted some corgi companions.
They plan to put their model on display at the retirement village centre, together with the letter they received as a tribute.
"It's a good job she liked it, otherwise we'd be sent to the tower," joked one resident.
"I thought today that we were one of the last few people to write to her.
"We were probably one of the last few people to receive a letter like that and a response from the Queen.
"It's something the residents will cherish forever," Ms Archer said.
