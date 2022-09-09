Queen Elizabeth II: Bristolians pay respect to much-loved monarch
- Published
Tributes have been paid across Bristol following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday, after reigning for 70 years.
Students on College Green said the Queen was an "icon" who was loved by everyone, regardless of age.
Lily and Piers, students in Bristol went to Bristol Cathedral on Thursday to light a candle for her.
Piers said: "We were supposed to go to a gig at the O2 but we just heard the news and thought it would be nice to come down and pay our respects to the Queen.
"She's played such a significant part in all our lives regardless of your age, she's always been there so we thought we would come down and pay our respects."
Lily said: "I think there is a lot of talk about the monarchy and the Queen herself, I think if you take away all of that she was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother she was so important to so many people.
"Piers and I felt so emotional about it and felt really moved. I just think if you just take away everything, she was a wonderful woman."
'We felt we knew her'
"She was also really important to my family - to my grandparents who passed away a few years, she wrote a letter to them for their 60th wedding anniversary and it was always a really big thing for a our family.
"Even thought we didn't know her personally we felt that we did and I feel like a lot of people may be able to relate to that - it's a big shock.
"She really was an icon - countries all over the world, when they think of England they think of the Queen and she will never be forgotten."
Others across the city have been reflecting on the Queen's passing.
Mandy Briggs, education officer at John Wesley's New Room in Broadmead said: "Britain feels like a different place this morning.
"Something has shifted. The news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is something that will take time to absorb.
"There have already been many tributes from the great and the good, from Prime Ministers and Presidents.
"But just as important are the stories told by ordinary people - a once in a lifetime invitation to a Royal garden party, or when a card arrived from the Palace to mark a special birthday or anniversary.
"All these memories, in my mind, join together to form a picture of a remarkable woman.
"A monarch and a head of state, but also a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Someone who served her country but who also spoke of her deep Christian faith and the power of love."
'A life of unparalleled service'
Karin Smyth, Labour MP for Bristol South said: "As our nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we reflect also on a life of unparalleled service, commitment and dedication. Her devotion to our country was unwavering for the entirety of her reign.
"We think also of her family, and wish them comfort at this time."
Thangam Debbonaire, Labour MP for Bristol West said the Queen was an "inspiration" who bought comfort for many in "times of crisis".
Flags are flying at half mast at City Hall in Bristol and the building has been lit in purple in a show of respect.
The city's elected mayor Marvin Rees said: "My thoughts and those of people across Bristol are with His Majesty The King, his children, and the wider Royal Family."
The Great George, the 9.5 tonne bell in the Wills Memorial Building, rung at noon on Friday along with bells at churches across the city to mark the death of the Queen and to encourage a moment of reflection.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk