Candles and flowers: The West pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Across the West of England people have been paying their respects and marking the passing of the UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Flowers have been laid and books of condolences have been placed in public venues.
Muffled bells rang out in unison across the region and people have gathered to pay their respects at different venues.
The cathedrals and churches where books of condolence have been placed have opened their doors for people to leave flowers and light candles.
The Dean of Bristol Cathedral, the Very Rev. Dr Mandy Ford, highlighted the fact that many people have never known another monarch in their lives.
"We are going to miss her as a point of unity and stability in our national life," she said.
The Cathedral will host a special service to celebrate her life in due course.
The Queen came to Bristol Cathedral in 1999 to distribute Maundy Money.
In Gloucester Cathedral, home of the processional cross used in Her Majesty's coronation in 1953, members of the public have been leaving flowers outside.
The Right Rev Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester said she hoped the Cathedral would be open for anyone of any faith, describing it as a "space of unity" this week.
Rev Treweek was the first female bishop the Queen had ever received.
"As I was about to go into the room, they said to me 'After the Queen has spoken, you'll be asked to kiss the Bible.'
"I told them I couldn't kiss such an old book, and they looked at me thinking there was a theological objection I had.
"I explained I was wearing lipstick and didn't want to damage such an old book, so I was told to put my nose on it. The Queen found that very amusing," she said.
In Salisbury, the Very Reverend Stephen Lake said Her Majesty was "full of fun."
"The way she came across when I met her felt like you mattered.
"The atmosphere in Salisbury is different today, people are saying 'good morning' to each other.
"It's always fascinated me that morning: the time of day, and mourning: the time of grief, sound exactly the same, so perhaps there's something in that," he said.
