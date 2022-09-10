Bradley Stoke: Second arrest over sexual assaults
- Published
A second man has been arrested in an investigation into sex attacks in a nature reserve.
The 36-year-old was held on Friday in connection with three sexual assaults on women at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve, near Bristol.
The incidents happened on 4 August, 23 August and 1 September.
Another 36-year-old man was also arrested last week in connection with the investigation but has been released on bail.
A woman was seriously sexually assaulted by a man while out walking on the evening of Thursday 4 August.
Another woman was sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately on 23 August between 15:10 and 17:10 BST.
In a further incident, a woman, in her forties, was pushed over by a man and sexually assaulted on 1 September between 17:30 and 18:00 BST.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk