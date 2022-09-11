Queen Elizabeth II: MPs from the West pay tribute in Parliament

MPs across the West in Parliamentparliamentlive.tv
The House of Commons heard speeches dedicated to the memory of Her Majesty The Queen

MPs from across the West of England have paid tribute to the Queen in a Parliament session dedicated to her "forever lasting" memory.

John Glen, MP for Salisbury, told the House of Commons about the time he shook the Queen's hand.

"I have only met her once, but I think she will always be with me - a memory of sublime peacefulness."

Speeches were delivered on Saturday by MPs representing constituencies in Bristol, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, MP for Cotswolds, said it was "an honour" to be able to give a tribute on behalf of his constituents.

He spoke of the time the Queen visited The Royal International Air Tattoo festival, in Fairford, to celebrate the Royal Air Force's 90th anniversary in 2008.

Sir Clifton-Brown said the Queen was "a constant for the nation"

"This has long been one of our proudest moments and will be remembered forever," he said.

He also mentioned her visit to Cirencester in 1963, to view the re-vamp of its market place.

"She was one of the most influential, and important figures to live, a constant for the nation, the always wise and comforting council," he added.

"A truly great Queen, who united all, in every part of this nation, the Commonwealth and beyond."

The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19 September

In Mr Glen's tribute, he focused on "Her Majesty's kindness" and the "enduring impact of her smile".

"She warmed the hearts of many and left a forever lasting impression that seared into the soul of anyone she encountered," he said.

Mr Glen, MP for Salisbury, told the House of Commons about the time he shook the Queen's hand

Mr Glen met the Queen in Salisbury, in 2012, as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour.

"She visited the Rifles Museum and talked to the people of Salisbury with such an aura of sincerity.

"Each morning, in my home in Salisbury, I reflect on the day ahead and look at the two pictures on my window ledge."

'Unique contribution'

One of the pictures is of his parents, and the other of him shaking the Queen's hand, he said.

"We should acknowledge the unique contribution our Majesty has made to every corner of this country."

Thangham Debbonaire, MP for Bristol West, had "the pleasure" of closing the tribute session, which was attended by MPs across the country.

Ms Debbonaire spoke of the Queen's legacy of public service

"Each day, brings everyone a new opportunity to live up to the ideals set by the Queen's life.

"The biggest tribute we can pay is in ultimate public service, we need to be conscious of how we can help one another and work towards an even better country.

"We must carry forward this Elizabethan legacy of public service for years to come - for this truly is patriotism.

"Long live the King."

