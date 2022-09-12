Leyhill rapist who absconded is arrested in Leicestershire
A convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago has been arrested.
Sean Phipps, 51, who has convictions for rape and kidnap, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence on 1 June.
He was arrested in Leicestershire on Friday and handed over to Avon and Somerset Police.
The force thanked the public for their help sharing an appeal to find Phipps.
A team of officers had been following up on reported sightings of him and liaising with other police forces across the country.
They had previously warned that Phipps, who was adept at living rough, may have been living off-grid.
