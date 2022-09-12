Bradley Stoke sex attack: Man appears in court
A man has appeared in court in connection with a sex attack at a beauty spot.
Simon Wong pleaded not guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court to one charge of committing sexual assault.
The 36-year-old, from Bradley Stoke, was arrested on Friday in relation to a sexual assault at the Three Brooks Nature Reserve.
He was released on bail and will next appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 26 January.
Avon and Somerset Police said another man, also aged 36, arrested on 6 September as part of the investigation, has been released and will face no further action.
