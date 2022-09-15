West Country recipients of letters from the Queen share their appreciation
The mother of a six-year-old girl who received one of the last letters from the Queen has described it as a "momentous and poignant moment."
Penelope, aged six from Bristol, sent Her Majesty a letter thanking her for the book her scout group had received detailing the Queen's life.
The letter had the postmark of 8 September - the day on which the Queen died.
"She still thinks that the Queen wrote it herself," her mother said.
As the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth, many are treasuring the correspondence they received from her.
Penelope's mother Debbie said Penelope felt "incredibly lucky" to have received a letter from the Queen.
Debbie said: "Penelope thinks it was one of the last things the Queen did she before she died.
"It's so special and important because she's the only Queen she's known."
Ruby Cockle, who turned 100 on 26 August, received a letter of congratulations from Her Majesty.
Mrs Cockle and her fellow residents at the Court House Care Home in Cheddar have been sharing memories and toasting her life.
Chris Dando, who owns the care home, said the aim was to console each other and help everyone cope better.
One resident thought of the Queen as being "like my big sister".
Margaret Boulter similarly turned 100 recently and was sent a letter from the Queen on 6 September.
Being partially blind, Margaret had her letter read to her by Frankie Johns - an entertainer who visits retirement homes to sing for those who are celebrating their centenary.
Mr Johns has been playing songs for the elderly to raise their spirits.
He said: "It just gives me great pleasure to see a smile on their faces.
"If I can make them smile and happy I've done my job."
