Fears Bristol recruitment freeze may affect care homes
- Published
A recruitment freeze has caused fears that a lack of staff and managers could affect elderly people in care homes.
Several vacancies will remain open across Bristol City Council, in a bid to prevent over-spending, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Social care, temporary housing, and improving education are predicted to have collectively spent millions over budget by March 2023.
Frontline care home staff will be exempt from the freeze.
'Mitigating actions'
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees faced questions at a cabinet meeting on 6 September about how recruitment controls could impact on vulnerable people who rely on council services.
Mr Rees then criticised councillor Heather Mack, the Green group leader, and said the council could not afford to "float off in the clouds" with its approach to budgeting.
As the council is forecast to have spent millions more than it had budgeted for this financial year, leaders will take "mitigating actions" in some services, he said.
By the end of the financial year in March, the council forecasts it will have spent £7.7m more than it had budgeted for in its general fund, and will have accumulated deficits of £1.4m in housing and £44.2m in schools.
Capital spending, used mainly for big infrastructure projects rather than day-to-day bills, is forecast to be underspent by £40.5m.
Forecasts change throughout the year, and have already reduced from the summer.
Council leaders in charge of department budgets, who are predicting they will spend more than they planned for, must tell finance chiefs how they set out to bring their spending back towards their budgets.
