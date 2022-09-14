Solar farm near Bristol could power almost 14,500 homes
A solar farm in the green belt north of Bristol that could power almost 14,500 homes is set to receive planning permission.
According to a report, the public benefit "outweighs the harm to the green belt".
However, 16 residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife.
If the development management committee approves the project, it would revert back to farmland after 40 years.
The solar farm would be built 300 metres north-west of Frampton Cotterell in open countryside.
The parish council and 26 residents have written letters of support, while the 16 objectors have raised concerns about the loss of the green belt.
South Gloucestershire Council's conservation officer also voiced fears about a degree of harm that would be caused to a number of Grade II listed heritage assets on the farm, but officers said this would be outweighed by the contribution to net zero targets.
According to the report, the 50 megawatt ground-mounted solar farm would save almost 26,000 tonnes of CO2 a year and all electricity generated would feed into the national grid.
It said improvements had been made to the scheme, such as removing two fields with the best agricultural land from development, new wildflower planting under the overhead power lines to provide a "biodiversity corridor", more hedgerows, tree planting and an existing barn being turned into a bat house.
They say the visual impact would be limited.
The application has been submitted by Perrinpit Road Solar Limited, a joint venture between BayWa r.e. and Grϋne Energien Solar.