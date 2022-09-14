Bedminster residents furious over building site disruption
- Published
Angry residents say they want more action taken against builders working on a site in their area.
Brendon Road and Mascot Road residents in Bedminster, Bristol, say builders have damaged gardens and cars and left muck up against fences and trees.
Brendon Road resident Peter Wall, a 76-year-old retiree, said the builders have been sending their fast-food deliveries to his house.
Property developer Feng Zhang has apologised to people living nearby.
The builders from the site also used frequent foul language, damaged trees and garden walls and left the street muddy and slippery, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Mr Wall said the builders are also parking in front of his driveway; leaving dust to blow into his house.
"Everything was covered in dust, and we had to change our bedsheets as our bed was covered in dust," he said.
"We didn't get any warning. They were supposed to let us know if there were any problems on the road, but we've never been told anything.
"There's supposed to be contact details on the gate, but that's never happened.
"They started delivering their meals here. It's been 13 deliveries so far."
Speaking at a residents meeting on 9 September, several other residents raised their concerns about safety, foul language, and poor communication on the construction site.
Ward Cllrs Ed Plowden and Lisa Stone, who convened the meeting, invited a representative from the council's planning enforcement team to answer questions, but nobody attended.
'Numerous complaints'
One Mascot Road resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the builders destroyed and took away his fence without permission.
"I have complained to the council on numerous occasions," he said.
"The builders are just paying lip service to planning regulations."
The residents said after multiple complaints the planning enforcement team paid a visit, wrote a letter and issued a notice.
Property developer Mr Zhang said: "I would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to all the neighbours.
"We now have a new project manager, and we endeavour to clear the site and rebuild some neighbours' garden walls as soon as possible."
Bristol City Council declined to answer whether enforcement officers were investigating the building site or taking any action.
A council spokesperson said: "All development sites are closely monitored by planning enforcement officers.".
