Bristol Bridge: Redesign plans called 'suboptimal' for cyclists
Plans to redesign a major junction have been criticised as cyclists would have to cross moving traffic.
The junction between Bristol Bridge and Baldwin Street in Bristol is to be redesigned and plans include a new two-way cycle lane with one less lane for traffic.
An objection by Green Councillor David Wilcox said the plan for the cycle lane down Bristol Bridge is "suboptimal".
Cabinet transport member Don Alexander said the plans are not yet complete.
The draft redesign would mean cyclists coming south down Bristol Bridge away from the city centre would have to cross through moving traffic to continue down Victoria Street, a road busy with buses and taxis,
A wider pavement for pedestrians would also be created and the cycle lane would connect with the existing one on Baldwin Street, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Currently cyclists have to navigate along the road on Victoria Street, with only a short, disjointed section of cycle lane recently built around the old Temple Gate roundabout.
At a cabinet meeting on 6 September, Mr Wilcox, shadow cabinet member for transport, said: "I welcome the investment into separated cycling infrastructure on Bristol Bridge, given that there's been a 231% increase in cycling on Baldwin Street since the improved separated cycling infrastructure was built.
"Build it and they shall come. But the proposed solution for the [two-way] cycle lane crossing a motor traffic lane is suboptimal, because it crosses moving traffic.
"There's no give way, and it doesn't have priority."
Mr Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "This is what the basic plan is, and this is part of a wider strategy which isn't yet complete.
"So if everything that's not yet complete is suboptimal, then we accept that the city is suboptimal, the world is suboptimal."
He added the "aged infrastructure" is in need of replacing and changes should be "locked in" to benefit pedestrians and improve infrastructure for cyclists and e-scooters.
