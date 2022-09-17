Objections to 'dominating' mast by historic orphanage
Neighbours of a planned 20m (65ft) phone mast have said it will ruin the view of a historic Grade II-listed orphanage.
Network provider Three has applied for planning permission to install the mast on Ashley Down Road in Bristol.
It would stand in front of Muller House, a large orphanage built in the 1800s and recently converted into flats.
Three said it was needed to fill a "hole" in mobile coverage in the area.
The Muller Orphanage, also known as the Bristol Orphan Houses, was once Britain's largest single-site children's home, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
More than 17,000 orphans were cared for at the Ashley Down orphanages until the 1950s when the care system in England changed.
Local resident Daniel Tribe said: "Our main concerns are about the sheer scale of the proposed mast and its impact on the community. At 20 metres tall—over 65 feet—it would dominate the area especially in its placement directly in front of a Grade II listed historic building, inside the Ashley Down conservation area and within metres of the windows of the flats in Ashley Heights.
'Awful eyesore'
"Allowing this plan to be approved would set a precedent allowing other networks to set up equipment in the same location," he added.
Several other residents have written to Bristol City Council objecting to the plans.
One resident said: "I live in the neighbouring Grade-II listed building and I don't see how these plans take into account the proximity to these protected buildings.
"It'll be an awful eyesore for a huge proportion of the residents here and I'd like to object to the proposal."
They have also questioned the need for a mast as network coverage in Ashley Down is "already good".
Mobile phone firm Three said there was a "hole" in coverage in the area, partly due to the extra demand from people now working from home since Covid.
Writing to the council, the company said: "There is a specific requirement for an installation at Ashley Down Road to ensure that the latest high quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area of the city. The proposed column will also ensure that new 5G coverage can be provided at this location.
"The current massive shift in user demand, from city centres and places of work to residential areas and suburbs, requires an improvement in coverage and capacity throughout the whole network."
