Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Bristol man misses out as trains cancelled
- Published
A man who was invited to the Queen's funeral has missed the service because of rail disruption.
Barry Boffy MBE, from Bristol, said "events conspired against me" after his train was stopped near Slough.
The former British Transport Police employee eventually got to London but was then turned around by police who said he would not make it in time.
Before setting off Mr Boffy had said: "These kind of things [the invitation] don't happen to people like me."
The former British Transport Police head of inclusion and diversity was due to attend the state funeral after being awarded an MBE in this year's Queens Birthday Honours.
But all lines between Paddington and Reading have been blocked since 06:30 BST due to damaged overhead electric wires, Network Rail said.
Mr Boffy said: "Events conspired against me and I wasn't able to make it in time.
"We had pulled into Langley, and they [train operators] opened the doors and basically said 'make your own way'.
"It was about an hour away by car and thankfully the kindness of strangers recognised I needed to get into London as soon as possible and offered me a lift with them.
"But with all the traffic and road closures, by the time I got pretty close to where I needed to be, Met Police told me there is no point you're not going to make it in time.
"Ultimately there isn't anything I can do about it, to change the circumstances, it is still a huge honour and privilege, just to have been invited, so I will treasure that, the memory of the opportunity to have been there."
Mr Boffy, who had 15 years service with BTP, was one of nearly 200 people from across the UK recognised in the Queen's birthday honours to receive an invite to be in the congregation.
In total, about 2,000 people including world leaders and former UK prime ministers attended the funeral.
He received a call from the Cabinet Office last week with the invitation.
Speaking ahead of his travel problems he said: "I never thought I would be going to the Queen's funeral, that this is something that would happen to me.
"Having come from a quite humble upbringing, from the West Midlands, to receive this kind of honour and privilege is something I absolutely will not forget.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...and these kind of things don't happen to people like me."
Unable to attend in person, Mr Boffey said he would be heading home to watch the televised footage.
"That's as much as I can do really," he said.
'Check before you travel'
A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are very sorry for the disruption which we expect to continue throughout the day.
"We are working hard to get services running as soon as possible and passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel."
Other people also trying to make their way to London were also affected by the disruption.
Gaby Thomas, 29, who travelled from Castle Cary in Somerset with her father, said: "My dad is a former naval officer and he wanted to see the procession and the military involved.
"We were meant to arrive in Paddington at about 8.30am.
"It's a typical British thing to happen."
